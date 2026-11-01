1972 No. 1, Later Covered For A John Candy Hit Comedy, Went To The Top 54 Years Ago Today

Some tunes wrap you in their embrace and lift you up. Johnny Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now," which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 the week of November 4, 1972, ranks among them. Like Bobby McFerrin's "Don't Worry, Be Happy" or "O-o-h Child" by the Five Stairsteps, it reminds you that everything is going to be all right. Decades later, those positive vibes shimmered again on reggae artist Jimmy Cliff's version of the song, recorded for the 1993 hit comedy "Cool Runnings," starring John Candy. Each singer imbued it with his own flair and warmth, and both the original and the cover are enduring classics: perfect songs for vacation playlists and uplifting movies alike.

Much of the sunshine comes from Nash's lyrics, which capture the feeling of hope returning and troubles fading away. "I think I can make it now the pain is gone / All of the bad feelings have disappeared," the second verse begins, before exploding into color with "Here is that rainbow I've been praying for." That imagery is universal, which no doubt adds to the appeal of both versions.

When "I Can See Clearly Now" hit its heights in 1972, it brought Jamaican grooves to the top of the charts, showcasing Johnny Nash's evolution from R&B and soul to reggae. And in covering it for "Cool Runnings," reggae legend Jimmy Cliff found a new generation of fans.