5 Songs Every Gen Xer Needs For Their Vacation Playlist

It seems impossible that pioneering synth-pop institution New Order could have emerged from the ashes of Joy Division, the rivetingly bleak post-punk group that sadly came to an end with the death of frontman Ian Curtis in 1980. But by 1981, the surviving members had regrouped under their new name. Despite criticism of New Order's first releases being too similar to the work of the previous band, by 1983, New Order had taken enough of a left turn to release "Blue Monday," a track that sounded like nothing else they had produced together thus far.

The song begins with an iconic electronic drum intro, before keys and bass chime in to create a funk-adjacent rhythm replete with unexpected sound effects and fills. "How does it feel / To treat me like you do?" opines frontman Bernard Sumner, to give the robotic instrumentation an all-too-human touch of sourness. It's a winning combination, and as well as being a chart success in the U.K. among the record-buying public it became a hit with DJs, who made it the biggest-selling 12-inch in British history.

Only a sleeper hit in the U.S. at the time of its release — though it received a remix in 1988 thanks to none other than Quincy Jones — "Blue Monday" is now one of synth-pop's biggest dancefloor fillers, and with hundreds of millions of streams worldwide continues to find new audiences. Though the song has an added nostalgia factor for many Gen Xers, whatever age the people you're traveling with, this is sure to be a welcome addition to the playlist.