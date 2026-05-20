5 Songs Every Gen Xer Needs For Their Vacation Playlist
Generation X is arguably most often associated with the cynical turn toward grunge at the start of the 1990s, along with other alienated sounds such as shoegaze. But the music this cohort made and consumed could also be joyous and upbeat — even if the songs did often contain a sense of irony or detachment. For this article, we have hand-selected five nostalgic Gen X hits that would fit perfectly onto any vacation playlist, whether you're heading out on a road trip, relaxing by the pool, or looking for a fun soundtrack to your next city break.
The music of Generation X is diverse, and this list attempts to touch on the major stylistic forces that were at work as this generation came of age. It touches on punk, new wave, pop, house, and hip-hop to create the Gen X vacation playlist starter pack to get you into that carefree, relaxed state of mind. Enjoy.
Rock the Casbah — the Clash
The Clash is one of the defining bands of the punk movement. During its career from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s, the Clash transformed the once purist genre into a broad spectrum, taking in a wide range of influences, from reggae to rockabilly to funk.
But 1982's "Rock the Casbah" shows the Clash embracing new wave's instinct to combine punk energy with pop's catchiness, leading to the band's biggest hit. The danceable track, which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 1983, was written chiefly by the band's drummer, Topper Headon, who created the piano, drum, and bass parts before lead vocalist Joe Strummer stepped in with some satirical, politically-charged lyrics.
Inspired by reports that the Iranian government had decreed that ownership of Western music was to be met with corporal punishment in the country, Strummer penned some defiant words that suggested the best form of resistance was to get the party started. And by the way the infectious rhythm of "Rock the Casbah" makes you helpless against moving your feet, maybe he was right.
Me, Myself & I — De La Soul
When De La Soul exploded onto the hip-hop scene in the late 1980s, the group's day-glo, hippy look was also an act of defiance. When the trio first emerged, the budding genre was in the grip of hardcore and gangster rap, with a new emphasis on nihilistic and consumerist themes. De La's aesthetic acted in counterpoint to that: an afrocentric approach that instead stressed the importance of authenticity and self-expression.
"Me, Myself & I" is something of a manifesto for the group, with rapper Posdnuos later telling Vibe: "The press was referring to us as the hippies of hip-hop ... This song became a way to express that this wasn't a gimmick and that we were being ourselves. This is why in my first verse I say, 'You say Plug 1 & 2 are hippies, no we're not, that's pure Plug bull.'"
Produced by Prince Paul, "Me, Myself and I" features a pleasing sample of Funkadelic's "(Not Just) Knee Deep," which gives the track its infectious rhythm. Despite animosity at the time from some corners of the hip-hop community, the track cracked the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in 1989 and is now held as one of the classics of De La Soul's discography. Give it a spin and be transported back to a more innocent time.
Blue Monday – New Order
It seems impossible that pioneering synth-pop institution New Order could have emerged from the ashes of Joy Division, the rivetingly bleak post-punk group that sadly came to an end with the death of frontman Ian Curtis in 1980. But by 1981, the surviving members had regrouped under their new name. Despite criticism of New Order's first releases being too similar to the work of the previous band, by 1983, New Order had taken enough of a left turn to release "Blue Monday," a track that sounded like nothing else they had produced together thus far.
The song begins with an iconic electronic drum intro, before keys and bass chime in to create a funk-adjacent rhythm replete with unexpected sound effects and fills. "How does it feel / To treat me like you do?" opines frontman Bernard Sumner, to give the robotic instrumentation an all-too-human touch of sourness. It's a winning combination, and as well as being a chart success in the U.K. among the record-buying public it became a hit with DJs, who made it the biggest-selling 12-inch in British history.
Only a sleeper hit in the U.S. at the time of its release — though it received a remix in 1988 thanks to none other than Quincy Jones — "Blue Monday" is now one of synth-pop's biggest dancefloor fillers, and with hundreds of millions of streams worldwide continues to find new audiences. Though the song has an added nostalgia factor for many Gen Xers, whatever age the people you're traveling with, this is sure to be a welcome addition to the playlist.
Groove is in the Heart — Deee-Lite
The early 1990s were a playful time for many music listeners, who were treated to the novel sound of innovative new genre blends. Such was the case with "Groove is in the Heart," a magnificent house and hip-hop crossover that remains one of the decade's most nostalgic and evocative songs.
Deee-Lite emerged from the New York club scene in the late 1980s, with DJs Dmitri and Towa Tei creating diverse, kaleidoscopic instrumentals for the soulful Lady Miss Kier to perform her energetic vocals over. It was a heady concoction, which reached its apotheosis on their signature song, which also featured a verse by A Tribe Called Quest's Q-Tip.
"Groove is in the Heart" hit the top of the Billboard Dance Club Songs in September 1990, and since then has remained a beloved staple of lighthearted parties and club nights. It's a track that you just can't help loosening up to, as well as a reminder of the optimism underpinning much of the early 1990s.
Cruel Summer – Bananarama
British girl group Bananarama had made a huge splash in its home country almost immediately after the trio formed in 1980. But it was 1983's "Cruel Summer," a Top 10 hit on both sides of the Atlantic, which made Sara Dallin, Siobhan Fahey, and Keren Woodward international stars as performers of a timeless summertime anthem.
"Cruel Summer" was written in collaboration with Bananarama's longtime producers Steve Jolley and Tony Swain, and is built around a squelching funk bassline and hard-hitting drums that sound especially '80s when listened to today, heightening the nostalgia factor. The lyrics, sung in unison by the three members of the band, are written from the point of view of a narrator who has to stay and work through summer while their lover goes away on vacation, leaving them behind.
The song summons images of warm summer months even if you don't share the narrator's jaded view of the season, and is especially evocative for those who remember it climbing the charts following its release in June 1983. There have been several notable cover versions over the years, and Bananarama have rerecorded the song multiple times, most recently to mark its 40th anniversary, but nothing compares to the steamy summer fun of the original.