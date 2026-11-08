1980 No. 1, Penned By Two Bee Gees, Hit The Top 46 Years Ago Today

"Woman in Love" was Barbra Streisand's last single to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 pop chart, but in this timeline at least, Barry and Robin Gibb needed to be onboard for that to happen. There are several factors that go into forming a collaboration, and the stars don't always align to make these things possible. In the case of the Streisand-Bee Gees collab, the thing standing in the way was the Gibbs' sense of awe toward the monolithic Barbra Streisand.

"At first, we didn't want to do it because it seemed so overwhelming. What if she doesn't like what we do?" Barry Gibb said during a 2001 interview with Billboard Magazine. These fears might make sense if the brothers Gibb were from some no-name band that never saw the pop charts, but that obviously wasn't the case. The Bee Gees were a venerable hit factory who'd been dominating the charts for years. All they really needed to do was lace up and get it done.

In the end, that's exactly what Barry and Robin did, finding motivation in Streisand's previous album, 1979's "Wet." "The question was, 'Can we beat this?'" Barry continued. "'Can we beat this album?' And for us it was yes." From that moment on, the fate of "Woman in Love" was written. It became a massive international hit for Streisand, reaching No. 1 in 19 different countries.