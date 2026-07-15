5 Songs You Didn't Know The Bee Gees Wrote For Other Famous Musicians

The "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack features no shortage of boogie bangers to give every listener a serious case of disco inferno. One song that refuses to quit is "If I Can't Have You," which is performed by the sublime singer with the voice of velvet Yvonne Elliman. It's a track all about the declaration of love, making it clear there's a one and only here, but it also has an easy singalong chorus that catapults it to the top as a karaoke classic.

In 1977, the Bee Gees gave up this disco song for an even bigger smash hit. Appearing on Manx Radio in 2025, Barry Gibb revealed that "Saturday Night Fever" producer Robert Stigwood reached out to the group about possibly contributing to the soundtrack. The good news was that they had been working on a few tracks. "I had a song called 'Staying Alive,'" Gibb said. "I had [songs] called 'Night Fever,' 'More Than a Woman,' 'If I Can't Have You.'"

According to Elliman's comments to PopMatters, she "was offered 'If I Can't Have You' or 'How Deep Is Your Love,'" though there is another account that Stigwood wanted the Bee Gees to do "How Deep Is Your Love" specifically. Whichever way, it turned out to be a stroke of genius for everybody involved, as Elliman's rendition of "If I Can't Have You" soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Bee Gees also released their own version of the song.