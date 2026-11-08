The 4 Best Country Rock Supergroups Of The '70s

In 1973, Chris Hillman, a staple of country rock supergroups and other groundbreaking acts, including Rick Nelson and the Stone Canyon Band, joined forces with Richie Furay and J.D. Souther in the short-lived supergroup aptly named the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band. At the time, they were all free agents and were brought together by Asylum Records founder David Geffen.

Souther had already written for numerous star acts, from the Eagles to Linda Ronstadt and Bonnie Raitt, and the equally talented Hillman and Furay brought their own musical skills to the project, which produced a self-titled album in 1974. The band also featured pedal steel player Al Perkins, who had been in Shiloh, a pre-Eagles band with Don Henley, as well as the Flying Burrito Brothers and Manassas.

The band's first album was lauded by several critics and reached No. 11 on the Billboard 200. The Furay-penned single "Fallin' in Love," with its beautifully layered guitar sound and vocal harmonies, was the album's biggest hit, reaching No. 27 on the pop charts. The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band's playing was incredibly tight, but with three songwriters in the mix, the album sounded less like a coherent musical statement and more of a showcase for each of their talents. Even so, the band put out a second record, "Trouble in Paradise," in 1975 before going their separate ways.