1982 No. 1, Joe Cocker's Blockbuster Duet He Initially 'Hated,' Topped The Charts 44 Years Ago Today

There was a lot of concern that the theme song for the tear-jerker "An Officer and a Gentleman" would end up too sweet. The film's director had the demo for "Up Where We Belong" in hand, but first rejected the idea of using singer Jennifer Warnes. As Billboard reported, he worried her sound was too sweet. The proposed solution? Add the unique gritty voice of Joe Cocker to balance out the sweetness. Cocker, though, wasn't initially sold on the idea. He admitted to Elsewhere that "at first I didn't want to record it, I hated it because it was so sweet."

Still, he saw it as a challenge worth accepting. And he conquered it. Too sweet or not, "Up Where We Belong" became a chart-topping movie theme song, spending three weeks at No. 1 in November 1982. The song's success didn't surprise Cocker. Even though he first hated "Up Where We Belong," Cocker told The Guardian that he could tell "it was going to be a big record" as soon as they began recording it. The duet became his only No. 1 hit in America, and the song went on to win a Golden Globe, a Grammy, and an Academy Award. Not bad for a song that nearly got rejected for being too sweet.