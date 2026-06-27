5 Defining Duets Of The '80s That Made Magic

You might think you sound pretty good singing in the shower, but could you stand up to a duet with the Queen of Soul herself? Don't worry — even George Michael, who possessed a soaring voice of his own, was shaking in his boots at the thought of collaborating with Aretha Franklin. But collaborate he did, on 1987's "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)." Though he was initially overwhelmed by the idea of working with Franklin, he found that she treated him like a fellow singer and musician. "I was nervous. I knew that Aretha would get the melody and then take it all over the place, which sounds great, but the thing also needed tying down," Michaels wrote in his memoir (via Metro). "We did end up doing the chorus together," he said in a 2014 interview. "I'm standing there just freaking out."

Franklin quite liked his work, too; during a backstage interview following a 1988 Detroit performance, she spoke of their connection. "There is a very good chemistry onstage, between the two of us," she said. In other interviews, she repeatedly spoke of her respect for Michael, his artistry, and his work ethic.

That sort of ineffable chemistry was also apparent in the track itself, which rocketed to the tops of both the U.S. and U.K. charts. It's got the energy of both stars working for it, with a bright, poppy beat and Franklin's tremendous voice in particular making it stand out from the duets of the decade.