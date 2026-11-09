Not The Eagles Or The Byrds: The Forgotten Band That Helped Shape Country Rock

Country rock emerged in the late '60s and early '70s thanks to the innovations of a small coterie of mostly Southern California-based musicians and bands. On "Sweetheart of the Rodeo," released in 1968, the Byrds shifted from folk rock to create a template for the genre. Buffalo Springfield flirted with the Nashville sound, and in the '70s, the Eagles took this crossover to commercial heights. But while the Flying Burrito Brothers never broke through, they deserve as much credit as anyone for bringing country storytelling, style, and swagger into countercultural, psychedelic rock 'n' roll.

Like many other musical subgenres, country rock's family tree features many branches springing from the same trunk. The Burritos were founded by Gram Parsons and Chris Hillman, who'd quit the Byrds in late 1968. Sonically, they wanted to blend genres and styles while further exploring country. "Gram had this idea of 'cosmic American music,'" Hillman told Classic Rock. "Music had no rules back then. People borrowed from other styles. There was so much freedom."

After recruiting pedal-steel player "Sneaky" Pete Kleinow and bassist Chris Ethridge, the band set to work on their debut album, "The Gilded Palace of Sin." If "Sweetheart of the Rodeo" set up the pins, it's this record, released in 1969, that knocked them down. With it, the Flying Burrito Brothers helped pioneer country rock while leaving us with one of this subgenre's undeniable masterpieces. In terms of influence and legacy, it's up there with Bob Dylan's "Nashville Skyline" and Neil Young's "Harvest." Coming from a band that's often overlooked, it may well be the most fascinating of the bunch.