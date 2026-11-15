While numerous Dolly Parton songs became bigger than country music and sold very well, the first country song written and performed by a woman to move a million records isn't among them. About three decades before Parton got her start, and only a few years after Vernon Dalhart gave country music its first ever million-seller, one of the most popular "singing cowgirls" of the 1930s reached that staggering level of commercial success. Patsy Montana made the first song by a non-male country music performer to sell that many copies.

Ruby Blevins left Arkansas in the 1920s for Los Angeles, where she became a country music radio performer named "Rubye Blevins, the Yodeling Cowgirl from San Antone." Then she concocted a new persona, the sprightly and spunky Patsy Montana. As part of the Montana Cowgirls, she appeared on musician Stuart Hamblen's radio show and toured with cowboy performer and actor Montie Montana. When that act split up, Montana headed up the country and western swing string band the Prairie Ramblers. Through a series of live radio performances on "National Barn Dance," a Chicago program also broadcast nationally by NBC, Montana drummed up interest in a song she wrote, "I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart." The 1935 single went on to sell an unheard of million copies.