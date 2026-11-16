On December 26, 1963, Lars Ulrich was born in Gentofte, Denmark. The son of professional tennis player Torben Ulrich, Lars showed the same aptitude for the sport, even moving to the United States to follow in his father's footsteps and attempt to go pro. Yet his dream of sports glory evolved into something else, especially after discovering the power of heavy metal through British metallers Diamond Head.

Determined and inspired by this desire to rock the world, Ulrich decided to start his own band and met James Hetfield. With Ulrich on drums and Hetfield on guitar and vocals, the pair — along with bassist Ron McGovney and guitarist Dave Mustaine — formed Metallica in 1981. It's not hyperbolic to say that Metallica rampaged through the music industry like a demon out of hell, confirming their place as one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time and a must-see live act.

From multiple Grammy Awards to the best-selling U.S. album of the past 35 years, Metallica did it all in their uncompromising and unforgiving style — with Ulrich and Hetfield being the only constants in the group's history. It hasn't always been an easy road for them, though, and that's why Ulrich has been picked for today's quote of the day.