Quote Of The Day By Metallica Drummer Lars Ulrich: 'We Were So Different From Each Other, But ...'
On December 26, 1963, Lars Ulrich was born in Gentofte, Denmark. The son of professional tennis player Torben Ulrich, Lars showed the same aptitude for the sport, even moving to the United States to follow in his father's footsteps and attempt to go pro. Yet his dream of sports glory evolved into something else, especially after discovering the power of heavy metal through British metallers Diamond Head.
Determined and inspired by this desire to rock the world, Ulrich decided to start his own band and met James Hetfield. With Ulrich on drums and Hetfield on guitar and vocals, the pair — along with bassist Ron McGovney and guitarist Dave Mustaine — formed Metallica in 1981. It's not hyperbolic to say that Metallica rampaged through the music industry like a demon out of hell, confirming their place as one of the greatest heavy metal bands of all time and a must-see live act.
From multiple Grammy Awards to the best-selling U.S. album of the past 35 years, Metallica did it all in their uncompromising and unforgiving style — with Ulrich and Hetfield being the only constants in the group's history. It hasn't always been an easy road for them, though, and that's why Ulrich has been picked for today's quote of the day.
Quote of the Day by Lars Ulrich
"We were so different from each other, but somehow the combination of the two of us became a whole."
Lars Ulrich said this to Classic Rock in 2023. The "we" in question is him and bandmate James Hetfield. In the same interview, Ulrich refers to Hetfield as "the brother [he] never had," explaining how it was their unique synergy and partnership that served as the building blocks for what would become Metallica all those decades ago. Needless to say that if they hadn't met when they did, the future of Metallica could have looked much more different — or not existed at all. To paraphrase one of their most famous songs and album titles, they rode the lightning to reach a new level they couldn't have summitted to without each other.
Ulrich's quote confirms that much like Lennon and McCartney, he and Hetfield are one of the most important duos in music's history.
Deeper Meaning of Lars Ulrich's Quote — Two Heads Are Better Than One
While Lars Ulrich is able to praise what James Hetfield brought to the party, it wasn't always smooth sailing for the brothers in metal. Famously, "St. Anger" was the album that nearly broke up Metallica, and all their dirty laundry was aired for the world to see in the documentary "Metallica: Some Kind of Monster." Like any relationship, they've hit some highs and lows.
Despite this, Ulrich knows that he and his long-time collaborator complete each other as musicians. Their shared passion for heavy metal built a rockin' house that everybody wants to live in. They didn't need to be alike as personalities to do this; they only needed to share the same goals and perseverance, with each one's strengths compensating for the other's weaknesses.
Collaboration is one of the most underrated ingredients for success. It's about surrounding yourself with other passionate individuals who are as determined as you to do something special. Not everybody needs to be the same or behave similarly — in fact, the secret sauce lies in blending unique qualities together to create magic.
More Quotes From Lars Ulrich
- "Am I an artist? Yeah, I create things, I dream things, I see things in my mind or hear things and I try to facilitate them."
- "The path forward is full of unexpected twists and turns."
- "If you decide to go down into the comment sections, at least for me, you have to prepare yourself for not taking any of it overly personally."
- "Change and evolving is not only healthy, but necessary."
- "I love being on stage. I love the intensity of it and often the stage is actually almost like a sanctuary, because up there it's just the four of us."
- "Y'know, when you start a project, and the tunnel is way long and it's blacker than night at the other side ... well, now it's less black."
- "I'll never sit and slag off decisions we made in the past."