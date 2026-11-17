Quote Of The Day By Ringo Starr: 'I Was An Only Child, And Then Suddenly I Had...'
Drummer Ringo Starr found himself in the eye of the storm for much of the 1960s. As pace-keeper for the Beatles from 1962, when he replaced previous drummer Pete Best, Starr experienced the Fab Four's incredible ascent to superstardom in 1964 when they broke America, kicking off the wave of Beatlemania that made them icons overnight.
Starr was born Richard Starkey in Liverpool on July 7, 1940, the only child of two bakers who divorced while he was still young. His childhood was lonely, dominated by bouts of severe illness, which led to him spending an extended stay in a sanatorium. It was there at the age of 13 that he was encouraged by medical staff to begin playing music, which would benefit his motor skills.
Starr soon developed a keen interest in percussion, and like other British teenagers in the 1950s became obsessed with skiffle, an energetic genre popular before rock 'n' roll became dominant toward the end of the decade. He played extensively with Liverpool rock 'n' roll band Rory Storm and the Hurricanes, and had encountered the Beatles on the circuit before he was headhunted to become one of the Fab Four. And it's his relationship with his bandmates in the context of his isolated childhood that's the subject of our Quote of the Day.
Quote of the Day by Ringo Starr
"I was an only child, and then suddenly I had three brothers."
Our Quote of the Day comes from a feature in the The Atlantic from March 2025, in which the then 84-year-old rock icon looked back over his six-decade career and continued performances with the All-Starr Band. For the feature, journalist Mark Leibovich met Starr on several occasions, attended soundchecks and shows, and spoke to Starr's former bandmate Paul McCartney, exploring the drummer's motivations for continuing to perform and make music into his ninth decade, as well as his relationship with the other last surviving Beatle.
Leibovich makes clear that Starr wasn't the only member of the Fab Four to feel the incredible closeness between them. Lead guitarist George Harrison invoked the figure of Elvis Presley — who the Beatles arguably supplanted as the biggest rock act on the planet — and explained how lucky they were in comparison to the solo star to have had bandmates with whom they could share the experience of worldwide fame. "There was only one Elvis ... Nobody else knew what he felt like."
Deeper Meaning of Ringo Starr's Quote — We all need friends, even at the top
Ringo Starr has described the other Beatles as his "three brothers" for decades, since at least the "Beatles Anthology" project of the mid-1990s. "We really looked out for each other and we had many laughs together," he says in the book. But it goes deeper. "We were the only ones who had that experience of being Beatles. No one else knows what that's like ... In the way that the astronauts who went to the moon shared that unique experience together, it's absolutely true of the Beatles."
The Beatles aren't exactly unique in the history of rock music for being a band that found themselves world famous and wealthy after having emerged from anonymity over the course of a few short years. But few artists have experienced being at the center of a maelstrom as impactful as Beatlemania, which in many ways ushered in a new age of popular culture. And as the Fab Four have often made clear, they depended on their relationships with each other to get them through what was potentially the most stressful period of their lives.
For Ringo Starr, the sudden rise to fame was in stark contrast to his lonely childhood, spent in and out of healthcare institutions. Suddenly feted as one of the world's great drummers after struggling with motor skill issues, Starr has taken to describing his surviving illness and rise to stardom in spiritual terms, stating in "The Beatles Anthology": "God saved my life. I've always felt blessed." However, it may be Starr's most famous vocal line that may explain how he survived stardom itself all these years: "I'll get by with a little help from my friends."
More Quotes From Ringo Starr
- "Elvis went downhill because he seemed to have no friends, just a load of sycophants. Whereas with us, individually we all went mad, but the other three always brought us back. That's what saved us."
- "I feel the Beatles were doing what they wanted to do, and a lot of it was that youthfulness of trying to change ideas. I think that allowed people to do things they wouldn't have done if we hadn't been out there."
- "I always wanted to play with good players. That was what it was all about. First and foremost, we were musicians: singers, writers, performers. Where we ended up on a huge crazy pedestal was not really in my plan."
- "'Sgt. Pepper' was a special album, so when the time came for the sleeve we wanted to dress up, and we wanted to be these people, all the 'Peppers.' It was Flower Power coming into its fullest. It was love and peace; it was a fabulous period, for me and the world."
- "We were honest with each other and we were honest about the music. The music was positive. It was positive in love. They did write — we all wrote — about other things, but the basic Beatles message was love."