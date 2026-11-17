Drummer Ringo Starr found himself in the eye of the storm for much of the 1960s. As pace-keeper for the Beatles from 1962, when he replaced previous drummer Pete Best, Starr experienced the Fab Four's incredible ascent to superstardom in 1964 when they broke America, kicking off the wave of Beatlemania that made them icons overnight.

Starr was born Richard Starkey in Liverpool on July 7, 1940, the only child of two bakers who divorced while he was still young. His childhood was lonely, dominated by bouts of severe illness, which led to him spending an extended stay in a sanatorium. It was there at the age of 13 that he was encouraged by medical staff to begin playing music, which would benefit his motor skills.

Starr soon developed a keen interest in percussion, and like other British teenagers in the 1950s became obsessed with skiffle, an energetic genre popular before rock 'n' roll became dominant toward the end of the decade. He played extensively with Liverpool rock 'n' roll band Rory Storm and the Hurricanes, and had encountered the Beatles on the circuit before he was headhunted to become one of the Fab Four. And it's his relationship with his bandmates in the context of his isolated childhood that's the subject of our Quote of the Day.