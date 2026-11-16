Few record labels in the history of popular music are so utterly defined by their signature sound as Motown Records. Having formed in Detroit, Michigan, in 1959, the label's roster of musicians and producers pioneered an energetic, infectious blend of R&B, jazz, gospel, and soul, which became hugely successful, dominating the charts for much of the 1960s and 1970s. Among the acts were a large number of female-fronted groups and solo artists, far more so than in other popular genres of the era, such as rock. With that in mind, here are five female Motown artists you've likely heard, but might not know by name.

Even if you're not a dedicated Motown fan, you can likely name some of the women who made the label such a force in the world of music. But for every Diana Ross and the Supremes or Gladys Knight and the Pips, there were a huge number of performers with exquisite vocals who were important to the Motown label without becoming household names. These five acts each contributed to the Motown legend, either as hitmakers in their own right or as session musicians for other artists on the label, and the music they made back then still has plenty to offer for modern listeners.