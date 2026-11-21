Quote Of The Day By Keith Richards: 'It's A Long Thing To Look Back On. But It's A Fascinating Thing, Especially Now We ...'
For many, Keith Richards is a rock 'n' roll miracle, its greatest and most unexpected survivor. Having formed the Rolling Stones alongside vocalist Mick Jagger while still a teenager, he became a guitar icon after the band rose to prominence in the mid-1960s, when they released a flurry of hard-edged blues rock classics, such as "Not Fade Away" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." Richards found himself one of the most admired figures of the British Invasion, and the band's profile grew throughout the decade and early 1970s, at which time the Rolling Stones produced some of their finest work. "Exile on Main St.," the 1972 album considered by many fans to be the Stones' best, was largely masterminded by Richards.
But the guitarist also became the ultimate symbol of rock 'n' roll excess. His image as a libertine grew down the years, when police busts, drug use, and a wild sex life became publicly known, all of which he discussed openly in his acclaimed rock memoir, "Life."
Being a rockstar is often a dangerous business, and anyone who knew Richards at his most hedonistic would have been justified in expecting him to count among the casualties of the rock era. But despite everything, he has shown remarkable longevity — as he discusses in our Quote of the Day.
Quote of the Day by Keith Richards
"It's a long thing to look back on. But it's a fascinating thing, especially now we go into the whole great-grandkids thing."
Today's Quote of the Day comes from an interview Keith Richards gave to the British newspaper The Guardian in June 2026. Richards, then 82, was at the time promoting the Rolling Stones' latest studio album, "Foreign Tongues," the band's second full-length in three years. Those releases, plus widespread touring in support of the new albums, saw the band proving to have the energy to be wildly productive in the 2020s, six decades into their career, despite their advancing years.
But as the interview makes clear, the question of age was a salient one, with Richards becoming a great-grandfather shortly before the album's release. "I try to let them hang with me for as long as humanly possible, then I hand 'em back," Richards told interviewer Alexis Petridis. "I've been doing a lot of grandfathering in the last year or so. I've got three or four new ones, you know."
Deeper Meaning of Keith Richards' Quote — The past through new arrivals
In the interview, Keith Richards explains that being a rock star entering his ninth decade has surprised him; his role as a great-grandfather has given him a fresh insight into his own past. "You do suddenly turn around and say: Christ, I'm 82," he says, later adding with regard to his grandchildren: "They suddenly give you another mirror to look into where you're from."
Richards has typically been considered a traditionalist when it comes to his approach to music; when given the option, his writing and playing remain closely aligned with the rock 'n' roll and blues influences that shaped his very earliest recordings. But rather than being wracked with nostalgia or a yearning for the past, it seems that Richards exists in a continuous now, maintaining a level of productivity and timelessness through an ever-present concern for the next recording session, album, or tour. While Richards' youth is far behind him, it is perhaps this aspect of his personality that has given him the eternal youthfulness that keeps any ageing rock legend energized.
However, the arrival of Richards' grandchildren and great-granddaughter has given him a direct connection to genuine youth and, he says, a "mirror" in which to reflect on his own life. "I don't know: is it called maturing or something like that?" he says. It is perhaps their presence in his life that has allowed him to keep returning to the well of his creativity and draw inspiration from the music that first moved him a lifetime ago — an example we could all learn from.
More Quotes From Keith Richards
- "I've known Mick, I think, roughly since preschool, so let's say about 4 years old, and when you've known a chap that long, you always say: 'Listen to me, boy, I've known you since you were 4 ...' And that seems to have an effect."
- "Suddenly, I felt like after all these years of smoking — because, you know, a man smokes — I was sat around with this silly thing in my mouth thinking: how childish. It was that that put me off more than anything, although I smoke a lot of weed."
- "Rock 'n' roll got me into being one of the boys. Before that I just got me a** kicked all over the place. Learned how to ride a punch."
- "At my age, what I find most interesting about the guitar is you can compensate for certain disabilities and nimbleness and find other ways of getting around the problem, and it still teaches you another thing — you never stop learning with the damn thing. I love it and it's my friend forever."
- "I cannot give you any advice, kids. If you love the thing and feel like playing it, just dig in and find out yourself. It's a great pal, and when there's nothing else around, there's always a guitar. It becomes a friend, a real deep friend, and also a challenge. It looks at you across the room and leers at you."
- "This winter my grandkids have been around. They're all ones and twos and threes; it's fascinating to watch. I'm starting to get the hang of it, you know. Over this winter, they've been my inspiration."