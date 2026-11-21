For many, Keith Richards is a rock 'n' roll miracle, its greatest and most unexpected survivor. Having formed the Rolling Stones alongside vocalist Mick Jagger while still a teenager, he became a guitar icon after the band rose to prominence in the mid-1960s, when they released a flurry of hard-edged blues rock classics, such as "Not Fade Away" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction." Richards found himself one of the most admired figures of the British Invasion, and the band's profile grew throughout the decade and early 1970s, at which time the Rolling Stones produced some of their finest work. "Exile on Main St.," the 1972 album considered by many fans to be the Stones' best, was largely masterminded by Richards.

But the guitarist also became the ultimate symbol of rock 'n' roll excess. His image as a libertine grew down the years, when police busts, drug use, and a wild sex life became publicly known, all of which he discussed openly in his acclaimed rock memoir, "Life."

Being a rockstar is often a dangerous business, and anyone who knew Richards at his most hedonistic would have been justified in expecting him to count among the casualties of the rock era. But despite everything, he has shown remarkable longevity — as he discusses in our Quote of the Day.