So many singers in the soft rock world were recognized more for their voices than for their names, a phenomenon that may have put a kink in many burgeoning musical careers. It's one thing if your voice can open doors and help you establish a brand; it's something entirely different if the name that goes with it gets skipped over in favor of the better-known singers in the industry. Naturally, some of the forgettable names were soft rock one-hit wonders; that sort of phenomenon is bound to happen when your skyrocket fizzles once single number two is released. But others were staples on the circuit who gained a following without the name recognition other soft rockers achieved.

You've likely sung along with some of these soft rock stalwarts without knowing exactly who you were singing along with. The blue-eyed soul of Bobby Caldwell crooning "What You Won't Do For Love" and the near-New Age smoothness of Eric Woolfson from the Alan Parsons Project adding his pipes to "Eye in the Sky" are magical vocal performances you can easily recognize when you hear them, even if you've never put names to the voices. Sometimes soft rock is so soft it forgets to make its name unequivocally known. It's time to connect the dots for five of the greatest examples of voice-to-name disconnect and give credit where it's due.