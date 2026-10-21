The 5 Best One-Hit Wonders Of Soft Rock Music

It's a hard truth about soft rock — the genre produced many acts that only ever got one song into the Top 40. Sure, these smooth operators who took the edge off of rock 'n' roll to make some of the most romantic, relaxing, and just plain cool music of the 1970s and 1980s are one-hit wonders, but their songs were an integral part of history.

Soft rock is easy to identify but tough to define. It bears the rhythms, structure, and instrumentation of rock, but without the abrasiveness or agitation normally found therein. Soft rock soothes, relaxes, and seduces, and solidifying in the 1970s, sent its best examples to romantic playlists, dentist office speakers, and "listen at work" radio stations. Those soft rock classics are the bangers you hear all the time at the grocery store, and they're heavily influenced by Fleetwood Mac, Toto, Steely Dan, the Carpenters, and the Eagles.

Those bands and others made long careers out of softly rocking the grown-up rock fans of the late 20th century. Others who followed their lead with music just as gentle, polished, impeccably engineered, and mature didn't fare as well, making it to the upper reaches of the Hot 100 just once.