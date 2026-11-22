1995 No. 1, With A Word That 'Doesn't ... Mean Anything,' Hit The Top 31 Years Ago Today
Whitney Houston thought Babyface had cracked. He'd been tasked with writing music for the movie "Waiting to Exhale," and he approached Houston with what would become the soundtrack's lead single, "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)." But something seemed to be missing. As Babyface recalled in Fred Bronson's "The Billboard Book Of Number 1 Hits," "When Whitney first heard the song, she figured I'd lost it ... " Her concern was about the song's chorus, which was built around the repetition of "shoop shoop shoop be doop" — not exactly the stuff of Shakespeare. "I couldn't think of anything for that particular part," Babyface explained. "I started humming along ... The 'shoops' came. But they felt so good, I thought, 'Why not?' It doesn't have to mean anything." But a word that means nothing can still mean quite a lot to the charts. "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)" spent 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, including a week at No. 1 in November, 1995.
Babyface wasn't the first songwriter to reach for "shoop." Catchy "shoop shoop" background vocals took over Merry Clayton's "It's in His Kiss" in 1963. You might not know it, but Cher later covered the song as "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)" for the 1990 movie "Mermaids." According to Dictionary.com, those songs used "shoop" as "an innocent, nonsense sound sung in doo-wop-styled harmonies." Salt-N-Pepa took the word in a decidedly more suggestive direction with their 1993 hit "Shoop." Houston's "shoop" probably leaned closer to the innocent variety, though the song is guilty for excessive use of the word "shoop."
Exhale (Shoop Shoop) does mean something
The word "shoop" might not mean anything, but "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)" is a fitting single for "Waiting to Exhale." As Bronson observed in "The Billboard Book Of Number 1 Hits," the song "neatly summarized the movie's philosophy in three minutes and 24 seconds." Between all those shoops, the lyrics get into the film's themes of friendship and self-love: "When you've got friends, to wish you well / You'll find your point when / You will exhale."
And even the shoops were trying to capture a certain something. Babyface told Billboard that he'd been inspired by Bruce Springsteen's "Streets of Philadelphia," particularly its haunting quality. He wanted to create something similarly atmospheric for Houston. But every time he tried adding lyrics, they seemed to get in the way. So, he stuck with the shoops.
As for Houston, she liked to joke about the shoops. In a 1995 interview with MTV News, she recalled her reaction when Babyface first shared the song: "Shoop, shoop, shoop, shoop be doop? Come on, man. You lost words? I mean, what's up?" But Houston ultimately recognized the beauty of the song. In that same interview, she went on to recite some of the non-shoop lyrics and described them as poetry. With those lyrics, and even in the shoops themselves, her vocals carry emotion in a way only "The Voice" can. The haunting ballad became Houston's final No. 1 hit before her death in 2012.