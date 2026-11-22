Whitney Houston thought Babyface had cracked. He'd been tasked with writing music for the movie "Waiting to Exhale," and he approached Houston with what would become the soundtrack's lead single, "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)." But something seemed to be missing. As Babyface recalled in Fred Bronson's "The Billboard Book Of Number 1 Hits," "When Whitney first heard the song, she figured I'd lost it ... " Her concern was about the song's chorus, which was built around the repetition of "shoop shoop shoop be doop" — not exactly the stuff of Shakespeare. "I couldn't think of anything for that particular part," Babyface explained. "I started humming along ... The 'shoops' came. But they felt so good, I thought, 'Why not?' It doesn't have to mean anything." But a word that means nothing can still mean quite a lot to the charts. "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)" spent 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, including a week at No. 1 in November, 1995.

Babyface wasn't the first songwriter to reach for "shoop." Catchy "shoop shoop" background vocals took over Merry Clayton's "It's in His Kiss" in 1963. You might not know it, but Cher later covered the song as "The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss)" for the 1990 movie "Mermaids." According to Dictionary.com, those songs used "shoop" as "an innocent, nonsense sound sung in doo-wop-styled harmonies." Salt-N-Pepa took the word in a decidedly more suggestive direction with their 1993 hit "Shoop." Houston's "shoop" probably leaned closer to the innocent variety, though the song is guilty for excessive use of the word "shoop."