Things That Came Out About Whitney Houston After She Died

An undeniable force of talent with the charisma, skills, and sensibility to match, Whitney Houston was one of the biggest pop stars of the 1980s and 1990s. She could seemingly do it all, bringing her prodigious pipes to danceable radio hits like "How Will I Know" and ballads like "Greatest Love of All." Then Houston starred in blockbusters like "The Bodyguard," and her soundtrack cuts, such as "I Will Always Love You," became global smashes.

Houston's career and easygoing-but-stately persona, however, were carefully curated. Behind the various facades put in place by her team, record labels, and studios, Houston's life was often fraught with scandal, controversy, sadness, and struggle. When she died at the age of 48 in 2012, her death surprised and shocked Houston's fans as much as it did sadden them. In the months and years that followed, those closest to the singer and who really knew her disclosed stories and secrets that hadn't ever been known outside of an inner circle. In time, we learned a lot about Whitney Houston, but only after she died.

The following article includes allegations of addiction, child abuse, and sexual assault.

