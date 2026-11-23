Grief comes in strange packages, and it doesn't play by anyone's rules but its own. It's also made a compelling inspiration for musicians from the beginning of humanity. Some of the most resonant and relatable depictions of the many faces of grief have appeared in classic rock music, a tangible piece of the emotional puzzle songwriters have grappled with. And the melodic packages in which the music world's biggest names have turned that pain into art are just as varied.

We examined the various songs released by classic rock artists that encapsulate the array of expressions grief can take, from anger and confusion to loneliness and regret. Every form of it is received and experienced differently, but thanks to the creativity of the genre's most talented songwriters and musicians, there's a collection of songs that express the myriad ways in which the phenomenon arises and the tangle of emotions it inspires. These five stand as our favorite examples of how the grieving of artists can become musical coping tools for anyone who needs to know they're not alone in their feelings — no matter how those feelings present themselves.