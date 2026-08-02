5 Popular Love Songs From The '70s That Have Nothing To Do With Love

"You Are So Beautiful" is no doubt a standard at wedding receptions and anniversary parties, dedicated to a true love who overwhelms their partner with their beauty. But this stand-in for a romantic love song isn't about that kind of love at all. It's actually a sweet celebration of songwriter Billy Preston's mother, which is about as anti-romantic as you can get. Preston co-wrote the tune with Bruce Fisher and recorded it for his 1974 album, "The Kids & Me," performing it solo with just a piano as a backing track. Even today, the overly simple lyrics and heartbreaking melody make it sound like a mash poem to a paramour, even if that wasn't Preston's intention.

It was Joe Cocker's version that became famous, a signature song that can bring a roomful of listeners to tears no matter the occasion. He enlisted songwriter and composer Jimmy Webb to help with the arrangement, which slows the tempo and adds the distinctive piano-based character. Paired with Cocker's gritty, impassioned vocals, it gives the music a thread of romantic longing, despite the song's original significance.

No matter how this tune is used, it's one of Cocker's best-known works, a No. 5 Billboard hit that helped bolster his career. The passion he infused it with helps make it a musical greeting card for anyone with deep feelings to share for the beautiful ones in their lives.