The Most-Inducted Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Stars Of All Time
Every rock star knows that the best way to be immortalized in the industry is to reach the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This honor has been bestowed on over 750 individuals for their work with various bands and solo careers that made a splash in the world of rock music. And out of those inductees, only a relatively small number have been inducted multiple times. This honor remains a rarity held for the most prolific and greatest of rock stars.
We've only included rock stars with multiple inductions on this list, though those tied in second place make up the majority of it. Only one performer has ever reached triple inductions into the Rock Hall, and he'll be forever remembered as one of the greatest legends in rock history. As for the rest, they're also the cream of the musical crop, who earned their second place honor through unmatched skill, impact, and showmanship. So, let's dive in and see the stars with the most inductions in the history of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Eric Clapton is the only rock star with three inductions to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Eric Clapton leads the way with the most inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in history, having been inducted a total of three times, making it a rock world record. Now, three inductions might not sound very impressive, but no one else is tied with him. All of the runners-up only have two inductions apiece, and since this is the pinnacle of rock 'n' roll remembrance, it actually is a big deal.
The guitar god himself was inducted with the Yardbirds in 1992, with the supergroup Cream in 1993, and as a solo artist in 2000.
Stevie Nicks was the first woman to be inducted twice
Stevie Nicks became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice in 2019 when she was awarded the honor for her solo career. Previously, Nicks was inducted along with Fleetwood Mac, a ceremony that occurred in 1998 and was conducted by Sheryl Crow.
Nicks earned her spot for being one of the leading rock voices of the '70s and making music that continues to be popular decades later. Not to mention that she has one of the most beautiful female voices in all of rock history.
Neil Young was almost inducted three times
Neil Young is a spectacular singer-songwriter who has worked on multiple projects over the years. The ones that got into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were the folk-rock band Buffalo Springfield, which Young played with in the late '60s, and his solo career. The former induction was in 1997 and the latter in 1995.
Young joined the supergroup Crosby, Stills and Nash after leaving Buffalo Springfield — making it Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young — and while the group was inducted into the Hall of Fame, it was as the iteration before Young.
Rod Stewart was inducted for his solo career and a band not everyone knows he was in
Rod Stewart is probably most famous for his solo career, or simply by his hit song "Maggie May" to certain younger generations. Most who weren't alive during the era don't even realize he was in the '70s blues-rock band the Faces, but he was, and he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for both of these stints in his musical career.
The induction for his solo career came first and was delivered by Jeff Beck — a former bandmate — in 1994. His second induction was in 2012 alongside the rest of the Faces.
Each member of The Beatles has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice
The Beatles need no introduction, and it's probably not surprising that each member of this legendary band has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice. The band itself was inducted in 1988, which set every member up for their first Hall of Fame appearance.
In 1994, John Lennon became the first Beatle to be inducted as a solo performer. Paul McCartney followed shortly after in 1999. Next was George Harrison in 2004, and Ringo Starr was the last, having been inducted in 2015.
Peter Gabriel was inducted solo and with Genesis
Peter Gabriel was the original frontman for the prog-rock band Genesis, with Phil Collins taking over the lead role after Gabriel left in 1975. The rock star then went on to have a wildly successful solo career, and both of these pieces of his career got him inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The first induction was with the band in 2010. Why it took so long for a progressive rock behemoth like Genesis to make into the Hall, no one knows. His solo induction followed quickly, with the ceremony taking place four years after the first induction.
Paul Simon's solo career was popular enough to earn him a second induction
Paul Simon originally made his mark on the world of rock as half of Simon & Garfunkel, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted the duo in 1990. Simon & Garfunkel was definitely more popular than Paul Simon's solo career, but that's not to say he didn't make waves alone.
He was still hitting the charts as an independent musician, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame recognized this. Though it took almost a decade to do so, they inducted him into the ranks for a second time for his solo work in 2001.
David Crosby was inducted with two different bands
If you're looking for a musician who's been everywhere in the world of rock, then David Crosby is your man. He's worked and inspired countless other musicians through various roles, though his most notable projects are with the Byrds, his solo project, and Crosby, Stills and Nash.
Out of the three, his solo work is the only one that didn't earn him an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. First, he was inducted with the Byrds in 1991, and then again in 1997 with Crosby, Stills and Nash.
And other double inductees
There have been 28 double inductees into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and we just don't have the space to give each of them their own entry. So, along with those we've already covered, the rest of the list includes some of the greats from classic and more modern rock.
Among the newer wave of musicians, we have artists like Dave Grohl inducted from both Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, Carole King for both performing and songwriting, Jimmy Page, Jeff Beck, and Ozzy Osbourne. The list goes on, and every one of these names absolutely deserved their place in the Hall of Fame.