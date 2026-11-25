Every rock star knows that the best way to be immortalized in the industry is to reach the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This honor has been bestowed on over 750 individuals for their work with various bands and solo careers that made a splash in the world of rock music. And out of those inductees, only a relatively small number have been inducted multiple times. This honor remains a rarity held for the most prolific and greatest of rock stars.

We've only included rock stars with multiple inductions on this list, though those tied in second place make up the majority of it. Only one performer has ever reached triple inductions into the Rock Hall, and he'll be forever remembered as one of the greatest legends in rock history. As for the rest, they're also the cream of the musical crop, who earned their second place honor through unmatched skill, impact, and showmanship. So, let's dive in and see the stars with the most inductions in the history of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.