Though his name casts far and wide across the progressive rock ecosystem, Porcupine Tree frontman Steven Wilson has always had a contentious relationship with the term. As such, his work as a solo artist has varied wildly, incorporating elements of art rock and synth pop while managing to strike a balance between the experimental and the memorable. "Pariah," off of 2017's "To the Bone," echoes earlier art-rock duets, namely "Don't Give Up" by Peter Gabriel and Kate Bush. Here, it's Israeli singer/actress Ninet Tayeb playing the reassuring muse to Wilson's world-weary resignation.

"I'm tired of weakness, tired of my feet of clay / I'm tired of days to come, I'm tired of yesterday," laments Wilson with morbid exhaustion. In one verse after another, he appears to be drifting through the listless apathy of a detached and numbed life. "So the day will begin again," responds Tayeb with a tone that is somehow comforting in its withered dryness. "Take comfort from me," she continues, "it's up to you now." It's a fleeting moment of warmth in the painfully cold world Wilson paints throughout the track, yet one that seems to haunt as much as it reassures.

The duet calls to mind Lee Hazlewood and Nancy Sinatra on "Some Velvet Morning" with its defeated male protagonist and the ethereal, mythical divine being, who reaches across dimensions to give him a distant shard of hope. Ever the studio wiz, Wilson's mixing becomes as much an active participant in the proceedings as the arrangement itself. As Tayeb's vocal continues its aching ascent into the bridge, the surrounding instrumentation appears to bend and expand to accommodate a new influx of sound flooding in. The goddess feels our pain, even as she's being pulled back into the digital heavens.