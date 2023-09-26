21 Things Only Maneskin Superfans Know About The Band

The biggest new rock band of the 2020s, or even the biggest rock band of the 2020s, period, is Måneskin. Formed by a group of four teenagers from Rome, Italy, in 2015, the decidedly and unabashedly throwback group celebrates '70s-style arena rock and '80s anthemic hair metal, putting on a spectacle with their salacious, catchy anthems about love, sex, identity, youth, and politics. Thrust into global superstardom after becoming one of the rare non-pop-singing-solo acts to win the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021, Måneskin has spent the 2020s touring the world, filling stadiums, and generating billions of listens for their primal, danceable, fist-pumping rock anthems performed in both English and Italian. If one has been near a radio, a streaming service, MTV, or a late-night talk show since 2021, they've probably at least heard (and been thoroughly rocked by) the likes of "Beggin,'" "I Wanna Be Your Slave," "Supermodel," "Zitti e Buoni," and "Mammamia."

Måneskin looks like they're in it for the long haul, in terms of cultural impact and fame. Here's a look at the ins, outs, history, scandals, and the making of the crowd-pleasing Måneskin.