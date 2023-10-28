Things That Were Normal In Schools 70 Years Ago

The 1950s are popularly known as the height of American economic prosperity, known as a time of high fashion, suburbanization, a large middle class with money to spend, post-war peace and tranquility before the societal fervent of the Vietnam War era. It was also a time of changing childhoods, when children mostly went to school rather than going to work and the word "teenager" was coined to describe that phase of adolescence that was no longer considered the beginning of adulthood.

Although the 1950s was very different to today's society, schooling as we know it today is by and large a product of that era. Large, consolidated public, mixed-gender schools became the norm then, partly due to the suburbanization of the country. Insofar as the curriculum is concerned, most of it would still be broadly recognizable today. But there were some stark differences, too, ranging from strict adherence to dress codes to segregation that separated students based on race. And since the '50s were also a time of transition for the nation following World War II, some of the older institutions, such as one-room schools, were still common in parts of rural America.

Here are some things that were commonplace in the 1950s that have largely vanished from American schools today.