What Manson Family Member Tex Watson's Life In Prison Is Like

"I'm the devil and I'm here to the do the devil's business," Charles "Tex" Watson told one of his victims, a Polish actor named Voytek Frykowski, on the night of August 8, 1969. Watson eventually murdered s Frykowski, shooting him, stabbing him, and clubbing him with the gun's butt, per "The Family." By his own account, Watson was Charlie Manson's right-hand man and carried out his orders by slaughtering seven people over two nights in the summer of 1969. Among the victims were the pregnant actress Sharon Tate and the LaBiancas, who were successful grocery store owners. But the statement Watson made more than 50 years ago about being the devil is a far cry from his latest missive on his Christian ministry website, Abounding Love: "Happy Thanksgiving!" he begins. "We have many things to be thankful for in our lives, but make sure you thank God for the greatest gift of all — forgiveness and eternal life with Jesus forever in heaven."

In November 1971, Judge Adolph Alexander sentenced Watson to death after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the Tate-LaBianca murders, per Reuters. In 1972, California overturned the death penalty, and Watson was instead given life in prison, according to NBC Los Angeles. In Watson's more than five decades behind bars, he's been denied parole 18 times. But he managed to get married and divorced, father four children, and start a Christian ministry, per Texas Monthly and journalist Scott Thomas Anderson.