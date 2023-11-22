What Happened To Paul Barras After Napoleon's Coup?

The French Revolution was one of the most significant and turbulent events in European history. The brief period between 1789 and 1794 saw the downfall of the monarchy, the installation of a new form of democratic government, and the killing of around 1,400 members of the aristocracy, among them the dethroned King Louis XVI. It might be tempting, then, to assume that the revolution was to the disadvantage of the French nobility across the board.

But that wasn't the case for Paul-François-Jean-Nicolas, Vicomte de Barras, more commonly known as Paul Barras. After a spell as a Languedoc gentleman cadet in India he joined the infamous Jacobin Club and later became instrumental during the Reign of Terror. Notably, he voted with the majority for the king's execution and was a major player in the coup of 1794 that saw the overthrow of Maximilien Robespierre. As his political and military power grew, Barras managed to successfully defend his position alongside the future emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, establishing the revolutionary government known as the Directory in 1795. However, like Barras, Bonaparte was a political operator as shrewd as he was merciless, and four years later Barras found himself on the receiving end of yet another coup. His career and place in French society never recovered, though he lived a comfortable life until his death.