Things About Andrea Bocelli Only His Biggest Fans Know

The world of opera played a major role in the shaping of Andrea Bocelli's career. He revealed to the Financial Times that he received musical tutelage from renowned Italian composer Luciano Bettarini and superstar tenor Franco Corelli in his youth, while adding that Corelli and Luciano Pavarotti are two of the people he has learned the most from in terms of music and how to become a better performer. However, if someone were to ask Bocelli who his life's biggest mentor is, there's a special person he mentions often: Amos Martellacci.

Martellacci came from Bocelli's hometown of Tuscany in Italy, and he played a crucial part in encouraging and assisting Bocelli when he was studying for his law degree at university. In a separate interview with The Times, the singer once again cited Martellacci's impact on his life and how he still carries the valuable lessons he learned from him to this day, stating: "Amos Martellacci, my father's friend and colleague, devoted 20 years of his life to me, passing on his wisdom and love of literature."

As revealed on his official website, Bocelli further expounded on Martellacci's impact, calling him "a master of life whom I owe much of my knowledge." Bocelli paid further tribute by naming his first-born son, Amos, after Martellacci.