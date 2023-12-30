The Tragic 1993 Unsolved Murder Of Elvis Impersonator, Dana MacKay

Even though crimes often have logic or reasoning behind them, some crimes just don't add up. Take the case of Dana MacKay, Elvis devotee and impersonator who went grocery shopping one day, came home, and was found shot dead in his entryway along with girlfriend Mary Huffman in 1993. As the Daily Mail explains, friends called the police after the couple hadn't been heard from for a couple days. Police found steaks, bananas, and laundry detergent in grocery bags near the two bodies. Nothing was taken from the house, a mansion in Las Vegas dubbed Mini-Graceland, though police decreed the crime a robbery gone wrong. Nothing was taken, that is, except a single manilla folder containing records of MacKay's businesses. The case was never solved.

If this tale doesn't sound like the setup for a mystery novel, few cases would. Fifteen years later in 2008, Detective George Sherwood told the Las Vegas Sun that he thought the bungled burglary angle was bogus. "I don't believe it," he said. "Somebody was lying in wait for them." Given that MacKay and Huffman were found right in their entryway having just arrived from shopping, this evaluation sounds right. On top of this, the Daily Mail said that MacKay's daughter, Misty Vargas, stated that she thinks she knows the identity of the killer, and that the police are protecting them because of something-something shady dealings and business-related chicanery. Given the lack of stolen goods except for MacKay's business folder, this sounds right, too.