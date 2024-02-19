The Twisted History Of Serial Killer Larry Hall

In 2022, Apple TV debuted a miniseries that, at a glance, seemed definitely fictional. "Black Bird" is the story of a convicted drug dealer who agrees to try to get a confession from a suspected serial killer in exchange for freedom, and while that might sound far-fetched, the story is absolutely true.

James Keene is the dealer-turned-informant, and the suspected serial killer is Larry Hall. Hall was arrested, tried, and convicted in connection with the 1993 disappearance and death of a 15-year-old Illinois teenager, but law enforcement had a laundry list of reasons to suspect his involvement in multiple other cases. Getting evidence and discovering what had happened to other potential victims proved next to impossible, however, and as the saying goes, desperate times call for desperate measures. Keene was sent in to try to get the information that might finally give families closure, but what he found didn't exactly turn it into an open and shut case.

Hall's story is a twisting tale of accusations, missing women, and confessions that were later recanted. Potential victims are spread out over multiple states, and multiple families have been left — for decades — looking for answers. The truth, however, remains elusive: Was Hall responsible for a single abduction and murder? Or was he one of the most prolific serial killers in United States history?