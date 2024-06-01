What Amy Locane's Life In Prison Is Really Like

Amy Lacone's attorney, David Fassett, had noted her "extraordinary rehabilitative efforts" during her first incarceration, which suggests that she had been attending classes related to addressing the root causes of her crimes (per NJ.com). Reports confirmed that she returned to practicing Catholicism behind bars, and upon her release she continued to attend church as well as Alcoholics Anonymous.

Locane remains adamant that she has served her time. Indeed, she claims that being returned to prison after completing one sentence has damaged her mental health. "I'm not really sure what's going on. I walk around in a daze," she told The Guardian from prison, where in the first months of her second stint she shared a cell with infected inmates at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's really messing with my mind. I never violated any rules. I never reoffended, and then to get thrown back in here ... it's cruel. I feel like I'm being made an example of."

In an 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly Lacone stated that she felt better prepared for life behind bars thanks to the experiences of her first stint at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility. She even reconnected with some former inmates who were still there on her return. She said that one of the most difficult aspects of her incarceration is her lack of contact with her children, and her fear that they will forget her. Locane becomes eligible for parole in December 2024.

