Celebrities You Never Knew Had Killed People

In early August 1987, Matthew Broderick was still riding high on the success of the film which handed him the role that remains his signature to this day: "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," the 1986 John Hughes comedy that familiarized audiences with fourth-wall breaks, post-credit scenes, and what a finsky will do for a guy's attitude. At the time, Broderick was dating Jennifer Grey, who portrayed his sister Jeanie in the film and was about to have her own star turn in the soon-to-be-released "Dirty Dancing."

The two were vacationing in Ireland, cruising along on a country road north of Belfast with Broderick at the wheel, when tragedy struck: the actor drifted into an oncoming lane, striking a vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Anne Gallagher. She and her 63-year-old mother, Margaret Doherty, the vehicle's passenger, were killed, and Broderick was hospitalized with a broken leg, among other injuries.

Broderick was slapped with a charge of death by reckless driving, and faced up to a decade in prison — but ultimately, he was convicted of the much lesser charge of careless driving, and paid a fine. Speaking with ET Online in 2022, Grey shared that she is still haunted by the incident. "It's very hard to describe when you ... are present for the death of other people," she said. " It's just something that you just don't come back from in the same way."