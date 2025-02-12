The 10 Most Bizarre Coincidences Of World War II

Perhaps it isn't quite so surprising to learn that World War II has some odd coincidences. After all, it was a massive, deadly, globe-spanning war that involved some 100 million fighters (not counting civilians who supported war efforts or were caught up in the conflict) and over 50 different nations. On the one side were the Allied powers, led by the "Big Three" of the Soviet Union, Great Britain, and the United States, the last of which entered the war shortly after the December 1941 Japanese attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. On the other side, the Axis powers were headed by Germany, Japan, and Italy. With those sorts of numbers and players involved, weird accidents, instances of providence, and unexpected crossovers are bound to happen.

And yet, it's hard to ignore some of the more bizarre coincidences and eyebrow-raising connections that happened during and around the course of World War II, which officially kicked off in 1939 and finally ended in 1945. From a medieval warlord who may or may not have had a role in the Soviet Union's entry into the war, to the strange reoccurrence of flunked-out chicken farmers in Europe, this conflict contains quite a few bizarre examples of happenstance.