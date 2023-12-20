The 15 Best Military Commanders In Human History, Ranked

If there has been one constant over the past few thousand years of human history, it is definitely warfare. From the age of ancient civilizations up through the present day, it seems like armies have always been clashing against each other at least somewhere. Undoubtedly, some of these commanders have been better than others, but of all the great commanders throughout history, who is truly the best?

Could it be King Leonidas and his army of 300 Spartans who fought Xerxes and the Persians until the bloody end, or did Alexander the Great and his many conquests reign supreme? There have been so many worthy generals and leaders over the years that it's hard to keep track, but only a handful can really have an argument to be the greatest of all time.

So what defines the greatest commander? Obviously, the barometer has shifted over the past thousand years, and it's difficult to judge ancient heroes against generals of today. For our list, we took into account how long they commanded, what significant battles they won, their contributions to the field of strategy, the size of the territory they held or conquered, and their lasting legacy in historiography. Looking back from the Ancient Greeks through the 20th century, these are the 15 best military commanders in human history, ranked.