Things About The Pearl Harbor Attack That Don't Make Sense

Though World War II was undeniably a complex and world-spanning conflict, for many Americans U.S. involvement comes down to one of the most important battles of the war: Pearl Harbor. On the morning of December 7, 1941, two waves of Japanese planes descended on the U.S. base at Pearl Harbor, on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. After it was all done, five battleships and numerous other craft sank, while 300 aircraft were destroyed or heavily damaged. Over 2,000 people died in the attack.

Yet, it did not bring the U.S. to its knees as Japan had hoped. All of the U.S. fleet's aircraft carriers were away from the harbor, while key sites like repair facilities and fuel depots were largely left intact. On December 8, President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his now-famous speech to Congress in which he called December 7 "a date which will live in infamy." Congress approved Roosevelt's declaration of war against Japan shortly thereafter. Three days later, Japanese allies Italy and Germany declared war against the U.S. The Americans had officially joined the war.

Decades later, there are still confusing things about World War II and the Pearl Harbor attack in particular that draw attention. First, there's Japan's decision to strike the U.S. in the first place, which certainly seems like a poor choice considering its later defeat. Moreover, details of the leadup to the attack and U.S. planning (or lack thereof) leave many wondering just what everyone involved was thinking.

