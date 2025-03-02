The Hidden Truth Of John Candy

Ranking among the most gifted and accomplished comic actors of all time, John Candy dominated funny films for a decade and a half. Through the entirety of the 1980s and into the 1990s, the former Canadian sketch comedy performer starred in or played an important supporting role in one classic blockbuster after another. Candy not only brought huge laughs to his work, but nuance and depth, whether it was a high-concept comedy like "Splash," "Spaceballs," or "1941," or reality-grounded stuff like "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles," "Uncle Buck," or "Stripes." Movies from the late 20th century would've been a lot different, and probably worse, if not for Candy's contributions.

Advertisement

Candy acted in so many things that he really let his work speak for itself, expressing himself through the art of performance. As such, those not in his inner circle didn't really know all that much about the actor and comedian. Here's a look below the surface and into the rich personal and professional story of John Candy.