The Tangled Life Of Chevy Chase

While he'd ultimately prove to be a controversial figure and dark entertainment world presence, things seemed sunny for Chevy Chase five decades ago. One of the most popular, bankable, and influential comic actors of the 1970s and '80s, the name "Chevy Chase" is synonymous with a whole generation of TV and film humor. After vaulting to stardom as the original "Weekend Update" anchor on the very first season of "Saturday Night Live," Chase took his smug, sarcastic, wisecracking character to the big screen. He dominated the scene and generated huge laughs as the star of classics like "Caddyshack," the "National Lampoon's Vacation" trilogy, "Foul Play," "Fletch," and "Three Amigos." His career fell off a bit in the 1990s, but he'd re-emerge in the 2000s as part of the cast of the cult beloved comedy series "Community."

Through it all, Chase had a hard time not letting costars, critics, collaborators, and the world know what he thought about them. He's responsible for numerous scandals and reports of unprofessional and nasty behavior, as well as opening up about many more unseemly, confusing, and unfortunate acts. Here's a look into the life of Chevy Chase — the many good times but a whole lot of the bad times, too.