The Meaning Of An Upside-Down Flag Explained

We all know that there's loads of laws regarding the United States flag, right? Citing U.S. Code, Title 4, chapter 1, § 8, Cornell Law School says that flags must not touch the ground, must not be carried horizontally, must not be embroidering onto cushions, must not cover ceilings, must not be used as clothing, and much more. The American Legion says that flags must be displayed near schools, public administrative buildings, police stations, must be hung to the right of other flags, and must be raised "briskly" and lowered "ceremoniously." The St. Lawrence County Government, which summarizes the full, immense, list of U.S. flag laws, is 45 pages long. And yet, you might have seen flags flipped upside down and the flag flippers not in jail. What's up with that?

Advertisement

First off, despite all of the U.S.' meticulous flag laws, it's not actually illegal to display a flag upside down. As Title 4 of the U.S. Code says, "The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property." This clause goes back to 1974, a socially tumultuous time in U.S. history towards the end of the Vietnam War. In the Supreme Court case Spence v. Washington, the court decreed that displaying an upside down flag was a form of protected First Amendment speech. This is why contemporary protestors have taken to displaying American flags upside down. The criterion of "extreme danger to life or property" is still up to interpretation, however.

Advertisement