Why The Vietnam War Was Worse Than You Thought

Over the course of American history, it's somewhat difficult to find a conflict that's more infamous and controversial than the Vietnam War. Amidst the messed up events of the Cold War, the U.S. sent increasing numbers of troops to aid South Vietnam in its fight against Communist North Vietnam; by 1954, war had officially broken out, and fighting would rage on for nearly two decades.

The longer the conflict continued, the more the American public actively detested the war. Horrific images from the front marred their screens, high casualty counts eroded support, and the seemingly endless fighting led citizens on the home front to take action against the government. Protests broke out across the nation in response to the drawn-out, unpopular war effort, and in some cases, violent responses by the police and armed forces against protestors only turned popular opinion more sour. By 1973, the U.S. did officially pull out of the war, with the conflict between North and South Vietnam ending two years later.

Nevertheless, the Vietnam War has maintained its infamous reputation over time, and you're far more likely to hear about its negative aspects than any positive ones. Even so, despite its already dismal reputation, the Vietnam War was actually even worse than you might currently believe, and for a number of different reasons than you might be aware of. Here are some of the darkest facts and effects stemming from it.

