Is This What The World Would Look Like If Saddam Hussein Hadn't Been Captured?

Reactions amongst the Iraqi population were mixed when U.S. soldiers along with British and other allied forces stormed Baghdad on April 9, 2003, and tore down dictator Saddam Hussein's statue in Firdos Square. As CNN outlines, many Iraqis were shocked, grateful, and in tears. Some younger Iraqis protested the involvement of foreign powers in domestic affairs. But no matter how we cut it, removing Hussein from power meant removing a highly dangerous, murderous tyrant from the world stage.

Hussein had been in power since 1979, and — like recently deposed Syrian madman Bashar al-Assad — brutalized, kidnapped, detained, tortured, and executed his own citizens. As the European Union Agency for Asylum outlines, Hussein slaughtered an estimated 182,000 Kurds from 1986 to 1989 in what many qualify as genocide. He gassed the Kurdish village of Halabja in 1988, deported 300,000 Kurds to Iran, killed 200,000 Shia Muslims in 1991, and more. Ultimately, U.S. special forces apprehended Hussein in his farmhouse hideout on December 13, 2003. His trial took place in Iraq in 2006, and he was executed for war crimes on December 30 that year.

Given the U.S.'s various and sordid incursions in the Middle East following 9/11, it's sometimes hard to remember that Saddam Hussein deserved to be deposed. If he'd stayed in power, for whatever reason, we could be looking at a very different Middle East in 2025. Doubtlessly, Hussein would have continued oppressing his own citizens, ramping up his weapons capabilities (especially considering his neighbor, Iran), swaying the balance of power in the region, and more.

