12 Times Tons Of Money Was Dumped In Public

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, a driver navigated a Brink's Home Security truck down South Austin Boulevard in Oak Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Right at the beginning of the evening rush hour, the vehicle malfunctioned. "The backdoor opened by unknown means," read a report by the Oak Park Police Department. The secure truck was no longer secure, and three bags of American currency plopped right out and onto the road.

When the driver realized what happened, they stopped the vehicle and called the police to report it and ask for assistance. When the Brink's employee returned to the scene, he claimed to have seen somewhere between 50 and 100 people taking money off of the street and then quickly running away or racing to their cars to drive off. Police arrived and surrounded the vehicle to prevent further losses.

Police sought out surveillance video from nearby homes, but ultimately no one was arrested for stealing money off the street. Brink's estimates about $300,000 was taken and wishes to leave the incident in the past. "In general, and in the interest of the safety of our employees and others who may be affected on matters concerning law enforcement, we do not comment and recommend that you approach the relevant law enforcement agencies for further background on the incident," a Brink's representative said in a statement to People.

