Why Modern Banking Has The Crusades To Thank For Its Existence

In today's world, it's hard to imagine society being able to function without a banking system as we know it. In previous generations, you had to do everything by hand and in person. With the advancement of technology, keeping track of and handling your money is as easy as having an app on your phone. Often, we don't even have to carry physical currency or cash anymore. As dealing with money gets more streamlined, it's easy to forget what the origins of modern banking even are.

The earliest concept of a bank dates back to the ancient Mesopotamians (per Britannica). In those days, buildings like temples or large houses would be used to store valuable supplies that could be moved or transferred with written receipts. Concepts like this can be found in many civilizations, but the structure of banks as we know them today became evident during the Crusades and had some unlikely ties to one of history's most mysterious secret societies.