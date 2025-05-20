Why Do Amish People Not Wear Buttons?

Though we live in a world driven by advanced technology and social media, it's not a world that everyone subscribes to. Some opt for a simpler way of life by forgoing the modern conveniences that many of us take for granted, like electricity, phones, and cars. In the Amish community, a devout Christian group formed in the late 17th century under Mennonite leader Jakob Ammann, much of the modern world as we know it is shunned. Although there may be some things you get wrong about the Amish, you're probably familiar with a few of their main practices. With the exception of the New Order Amish, a progressive subculture of Amish that leaves room for some modernity, the use of electricity is largely avoided, telephones aren't allowed in homes, and transportation is restricted to horse and buggy.

When it comes to fashion, their choices are notably understated. Men grow long beards and wear wide-brimmed black hats paired with dark suits, plain shirts, and suspenders. Meanwhile, the women sport simple, long dresses, stockings, shawls or capes draped over their shoulders, and bonnets covering their uncut hair (one of the unexpected rules Amish women have to follow).

A detail you might not be aware of when it comes to Amish attire is the absence of buttons. Aside from the men's shirts, which sometimes employ the use of conventional buttons, their vests and coats are fastened with hooks and eyes, while the women's dresses are fastened with either pins or snaps. So, what do the Amish have against buttons? What may seem like a small, inconsequential detail isn't a mere matter of aesthetics but a significantly symbolic statement.

