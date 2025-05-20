Why Do Amish People Not Wear Buttons?
Though we live in a world driven by advanced technology and social media, it's not a world that everyone subscribes to. Some opt for a simpler way of life by forgoing the modern conveniences that many of us take for granted, like electricity, phones, and cars. In the Amish community, a devout Christian group formed in the late 17th century under Mennonite leader Jakob Ammann, much of the modern world as we know it is shunned. Although there may be some things you get wrong about the Amish, you're probably familiar with a few of their main practices. With the exception of the New Order Amish, a progressive subculture of Amish that leaves room for some modernity, the use of electricity is largely avoided, telephones aren't allowed in homes, and transportation is restricted to horse and buggy.
When it comes to fashion, their choices are notably understated. Men grow long beards and wear wide-brimmed black hats paired with dark suits, plain shirts, and suspenders. Meanwhile, the women sport simple, long dresses, stockings, shawls or capes draped over their shoulders, and bonnets covering their uncut hair (one of the unexpected rules Amish women have to follow).
A detail you might not be aware of when it comes to Amish attire is the absence of buttons. Aside from the men's shirts, which sometimes employ the use of conventional buttons, their vests and coats are fastened with hooks and eyes, while the women's dresses are fastened with either pins or snaps. So, what do the Amish have against buttons? What may seem like a small, inconsequential detail isn't a mere matter of aesthetics but a significantly symbolic statement.
Buttons are considered to be decorative items
Simplicity is one of the four core values in Amish culture. Alongside faith, family, and community, leading a simple life is what separates the Amish from mainstream society and its emphasis on earthly possessions. Buttons are considered to be decorative items and are seen as a symbol of vanity, which fails to align with their core value of keeping it simple. Buttons are also thought to represent individuality, contradicting the belief that each member of the Amish community is equal despite financial or social standing. Straight pins and hooks and eyes are the most commonly used stand-ins for buttons, and both options are deemed permissible due to their emphasis on functionality as opposed to decorativeness.
Though it would prove to be a suitable stand-in, you're not likely to encounter zippers on Amish clothing. The reasoning behind this is tied to their belief in Gelassenheit, a German term that Cambridge Dictionary translates to "calmness" and "composure," corresponding to a slow and steady pace of life. Zippers are the antithesis of Gelassenheit, encouraging quickness and convenience over a more intentionally paced lifestyle.
Can Amish people ever wear buttons?
There are some exceptions to the "no button" rule. According to the site Amish Rules, men may wear buttons on shirts that are concealed by a coat or vest. Visible buttons on menswear are viewed as a military statement and go against their belief in a peaceful, non-violent existence. In the New Order Amish, the rules for men are the same, but women are allowed to wear decorative, non-functional buttons on their dresses. Children of any gender are also granted a bit of grace, particularly infants, as buttoned clothing proves useful in simplifying the changing process for the parents. Health-related issues are another factor to take into consideration. People with mobility challenges or special needs may use buttons if they serve as a physical necessity rather than an unnecessary luxury.
Some rules are universal in Amish attire, applying to men, women, and children across the board. Clothing colors are intentionally muted so as to not attract too much attention, as plainness is thought to be closer to godliness. Black, brown, dark green, and navy blue are acceptable shades, while vibrant color palettes and patterns are prohibited. Modesty is a key value in Amish culture as well. With arms covered by long sleeves and legs concealed by trousers or long dresses, you'll never see the Amish bearing much skin. According to Amish America, "[The Amish] feel that Christians should stay covered up as a way of honoring the bodies which they have been given by God." So while it's true that the Amish choose to button up in a figurative sense, you won't often see them wearing actual buttons.