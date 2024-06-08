Unexpected Rules Amish Women Have To Follow

There's little use in talking about the Amish, much less Amish women, as if they are all members of a single, monolithic group. The reality is that there are multiple orders of Amish, all with different rules collected in a broad set of often-unspoken guidelines known as the Ordnung. These dictate not just the lives of Amish women, but everyone in the Amish faith, laying out community-specific guidelines on everything from the depth of a man's hat brim to whether or not it's okay to have a refrigerator in one's home.

Similarities do exist. Generally speaking, all Amish settlements will emphasize plain, unadorned dress styles, rural living, pacifism, and some separation from the outside world — and no, they're not the same as Mennonites. When it comes to both community and family life, women are almost always expected to be subservient to men. Yet they also take the lead on many homemaking matters, including child rearing, food preparation, cleaning, and working on the farm.

So, it all seems rather simple. Amish women are expected to observe rules that demand they remain subservient, wear plain clothing, and remember to be faithful and modest. Only, those directives can get quite surprising and sometimes elaborate, depending on where a woman lives and her personal convictions. For instance, it wouldn't be beyond the pale to see an Amish woman leave the family farm and run her own business. Think you already know everything about the rules of an Amish woman's life? Think again.