The Real Reason Amish Women Don't Cut Their Hair

At the very least, people know three things about the Amish: 1) They're super religious, 2) There's a lot in Pennsylvania, and 3) As Weird Al said in 1996's "Amish Paradise," they "shun fancy things like electricity." That kinda-sorta covers the ultra-basics, but there's a lot more left to learn. For example, there's a lot more Amish than folks might realize. As of 2022, World Population Review reported there were nearly 368,000 Amish in the United States and more in places like Canada, Bolivia, and even Argentina. Plus, there are different types of Amish, like Old Order and New Order. According to PBS, Old Order alone has about 40 different subgroups scattered across over 1,900 congregations.

Advertisement

This means that "Amish" is more of a broad category than anything. They also share Anabaptist Christian roots with another 16th-century group, the Mennonites. But no matter the subgroup, all Amish share fundamental principles like piety and remaining removed from the rest of society (barring some sweet, sweet woodworking businesses). Amish people of all stripes take their rules very seriously, no matter how comparatively relaxed a community might be. Rule-breakers can be subjected to shunning, which involves getting cut off from the rest of the community.

As far as women are concerned, you can bet there's lots of rules to follow. They center on modesty of the biblical variety. Specifically, women's hair is considered sacred and shouldn't be cut. It's a gift from God that demands respect and protection.

Advertisement