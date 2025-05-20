Awful American Idol Auditions That Made People Famous

"American Idol" began its still-ongoing run back in 2002, grabbing pop culture by the face and not letting go since. Sure, it's in no way a perfect vehicle for discovering new talent, and some might even rattle off reasons why American Idol is outright fake — but every year, thousands of golden-voiced hopefuls line up in hopes of blowing the doors off of every music consumer in the land. From the onset, though, the show's producers keyed in two important facts: that among those hopefuls are plenty whose voices are made of whatever the opposite of gold is, and that the doors of the public are just as likely to be blown off by them.

Advertisement

Bad auditions have always been part of the show's appeal, though the emphasis on them has waned in recent years. While every "Idol" contestant yearns to achieve fame, a select few have done so by being appalling talent vacuums; ridiculously tone-deaf, excruciatingly awkward, enthusiastically weird, or all of the above. Here are the would-be Idols who earned their brief time in the limelight by marching into that audition room, heads held high, and stinking up the joint to an implausible degree.