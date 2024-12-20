Reasons American Idol Is Fake

With 22 seasons under its belt at the time of this writing, "American Idol" is one of the longest-running reality TV shows out there. It's also a competition that many believe is long past its sell-by date, with its relevance in the pop culture zeitgeist having fallen off a cliff since its peak years in the mid- to late 2000s and early 2010s. Not even a revival on ABC has been able to bring "Idol" back to its glory days, and the presence of big names such as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry (at least before her 2024 departure), and Luke Bryan on the panel of judges hasn't helped much either. And just like a plethora of other reality shows, it has been accused numerous times of not being as real as it should be.

Does that mean "American Idol" is as fake as "Catfish" or any other program where the producers control the stars' narratives for the sake of ratings? Sometimes, but not always. Contestants have to follow strange rules, written or otherwise, as those on other reality shows should. And the final results at the end of the season aren't always seen as being on the up-and-up. These are just some of the reasons why "American Idol" has been perceived as fake, so let's take a closer look at them, as well as other signs that the show doesn't always live up to its "reality" billing.