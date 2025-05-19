The World Record Lady Gaga Snatched From Madonna

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga is no stranger to setting world records. Dating all the way back to her groundbreaking debut album, "The Fame," the pop icon set her first notable record in 2009 by becoming the first artist to garner 4 million digital downloads across multiple songs. That same year, her dance-pop anthem "Poker Face" smashed the U.K. charts by becoming the most-downloaded song in the country's history, while she simultaneously dominated the U.S. Billboard charts with four chart-topping songs — the most of any artist from a debut album.

Nearly two decades later, Mother Monster (as many fans call her, endearingly) is still devouring world records in the music industry, most recently coming for a crown previously worn by the multi-record breaking queen, Madonna. With over a dozen Guinness Book of World Records accolades under her belt, Madonna's unsurpassed musical achievements include best-selling female recording artist of all time. However, after Gaga's most recent achievement, the "Like A Prayer" singer no longer holds the title for drawing the largest audience for a female performer.