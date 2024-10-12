Stars Who Seriously Dislike Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera was just 11 years old when she was cast as one of the Mouseketeers in Disney Channel's "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" back in 1993. At the time, the talented youngster was one of several future stars in the cast, which also included fellow future stars Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling.
Being a Mouseketeer ultimately propelled her into the upper echelons of music-industry stardom, boasting a string of hits including "Genie in the Bottle," "Beautiful," and "Dirrty." Utilizing her celebrated four-octave vocal range, Aguilera built on that success by branching out of music into television, part of the coaching panel during the early seasons of hit NBC singing competition "The Voice." She also ventured into the movies, starring opposite Oscar-winning actor and singer Cher in the 2010 film "Burlesque."
Peel back the glittering facade of success, however, and another version of Aguilera emerges, one of seemingly endless controversy and multiple allegations of bad behavior, a pattern that has sadly been interwoven throughout her career. In fact, there have been numerous reports over the years about how she's rubbed other celebrities the wrong way, leading to public feuds and sniping in the press. Here are some of the stars who can't stand Christina Aguilera.
Mariah Carey
Christina Aguilera has been described in media as a "diva" plenty of times, and she clearly has a sense of humor about that reputation; she once gave "diva lessons" to James Corden during a Carpool Karaoke segment for "The Late Late Show."
However, if there's any singer who has even more fully embraced the diva ethos, it's Mariah Carey. And whenever Aguilera and Carey collided, they did so explosively. Speaking with GQ (via the Chicago Tribune), Aguilera recounted a particularly awkward exchange she once had with Carey. "One time, we were at a party and I think she got really drunk, and she had just really derogatory things to say to me," Aguilera alleged. "But it was at that time that she had that breakdown, so she might have been very medicated."
Carey caught wind of what Aguilera had said about her and offered a withering response when interviewed by "Access Hollywood." "I had hoped that Christina was in a better place now than the last time I saw her, when she showed up uninvited at one of my parties and displayed questionable behavior," said Carey, delivering a masterclass in passive-aggressive discourse. "It is in my heart to forgive and I will keep her in my prayers." Aguilera later issued a statement to "Access Hollywood," reading, "My intentions were not to upset Mariah with any statements that were published or taken out of context. I have all the respect in the world for her."
The Wanted
The Wanted is a British boy band that performed on "The Voice" in 2012, when Christina Aguilera was a judge on the show. According to an interview the group gave shortly after that performance, Aguilera did not make the best of first impressions when they encountered her. "She was a bit scary to be honest," The Wanted's Max George said when the group appeared on New York's 92.3 FM (as reported by The Hollywood Reporter). His bandmate Tom Parker put things even more succinctly when he blurted out, "She was a total b***h!" He then qualified that statement just a touch. "She might not be a b***h in real life," he clarified, "but to us, she was a b***h to us. She just sat there and didn't speak to us." The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran agreed, offering his own opinion. "She was quite rude," he recounted.
When the band later spoke about Aguilera after that scorched-earth interview, their position had softened considerably. When Parker was subsequently approached by TMZ, he backed off his original position quite a bit. "I shouldn't have said it, to be honest with you," he admitted, but added, "I just think that manners cost nothing, you know what I mean?"
When Parker and bandmate Nathan Sykes were interviewed by WMTV, Sykes offered a somewhat more diplomatic take. "Everyone has a bad day," he observed.
Valerie Bertinelli
Valerie Bertinelli has had a unique combination of experiences, given that she's been a sitcom star in her teens (with "One Day At a Time"), again in middle age ("Hot in Cleveland"), and has also been the spouse of one of rock music's biggest stars, Eddie Van Halen. In was in that latter capacity that she wound up encountering Christina Aguilera — and it did not go well.
Bertinelli ran down what took place during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live." When host Andy Cohen asked about her "feud" with Aguilera, Bertinelli offered clarification. "I didn't have a feud with her," Bertinelli said, explaining that she'd actually been a big fan of Aguilera's music at that time — until meeting her in person while backstage at a Van Halen concert. According to Bertinelli, she went up to Aguilera, introduced herself, and proceeded to express her fandom, praising her abilities as a singer. "And she just like, went, 'Whatever,' and gave me the cold shoulder," Bertinelli recalled. "I'm like, 'B***h, I'm a fan. You can't be nice to me?'" Bertinelli had one final parting shot to add, though. "But you know what, she might have gotten better — but I heard she hasn't," she gleefully sniped.
Bertinelli had previously referenced Aguilera's alleged rudeness during a 2008 radio interview, as reported by Us Weekly. "I met her, and she was so mean to me," Bertinelli said, adding, "What's up with that? She's too young to be blowing people off."
Eminem
Eminem and Christina Aguilera had a somewhat nasty feud with a complicated origin story. Aguilera had initially been a big fan of the rap superstar, once revealing that she had a major crush on him. Aguilera expressed her excitement about seeing Eminem at the upcoming MTV VMAs in a number of TV interviews. "I want to meet Eminem, I think he's cute," she said in one interview, and said in another, "He's actually been a crush of mine for a while now." Eminem responded in kind, getting downright flirtatious when he told an interviewer, "She's cute and I've heard little things she said about me."
The mutual love-fest ended in a subsequent interview, when Aguilera referenced some of Eminem's lyrics. "I heard he's married now," she said, pointing to murderous lyrics she believed to be about his alleged wife. "Some of his album is kind of disturbing," she added, before going on an extended diatribe about abusive relationships. Eminem fired back declaring, "I was like no you didn't just say that, you little b***h ... she just heard a rumor and then put me on blast." That led him to mention Aguilera in some highly unflattering lyrics within his song, "The Real Slim Shady," in which he raps about how she'd given him an STD, and he had more to say in the song "Off the Wall," rapping about physically assaulting her.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Pink
Among the various celebrities to reportedly have bad blood with Christina Aguilera is fellow pop star Pink. As Pink has inferred in interviews, she still holds a grudge over Aguilera's rude, diva-like behavior while they filmed the video for "Lady Marmalade." "It wasn't very fun to make," Pink admitted in an interview with BuzzFeed U.K.
She offered more detail during an interview with CNN's "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" "She was upset that I was sitting in her chair and was going to shut down the entire production. I didn't know I was sitting in her chair," she recalled. Their clash then culminated in a physical altercation when the two later encountered each other in a nightclub. "Actually, she swung on me in a club. It was hilarious," Pink said during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live." "I was like, 'What is happening right now? What's happening?' ... I laughed, it was just funny."
According to Pink, the real issue wasn't so much hatred, but that the two were both so young and inexperienced, and very different in the way they handled conflict. "We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha and she's an alpha, and I'm used to ... taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We just were very different ..." she explained.
Daniel Franzese
One of Christina Aguilera's signature hits is "Beautiful," her 2002 ballad that not only topped the charts, but also became an anthem about the power of accepting oneself. The song had become somewhat ubiquitous by the time it song was featured in iconic 2004 comedy "Mean Girls," awkwardly performed by Damian (portrayed by actor Daniel Franzese) at the high school talent show.
Years after the movie came out, Franzese claimed that it was Aguilera who was the real mean girl. "It's actually funny because I met Christina Aguilera and I thought for sure that would be an exciting moment in my life," Franzese recalled in a 2014 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment (via Cosmopolitan). "And I was like, 'Christina, my name's Daniel. I sing "Beautiful" in "Mean Girls."' And she was like, 'Never saw it.' And then turned her back and walked away."
Like other celebrities who have had similar encounters with Aguilera, Franzese came away from that experience with a lasting impression that left a sour taste in his mouth. "She was so rude," he declared.
Britney Spears
"...Baby One More Time" singer Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera have a long history that goes back to their shared experience as Mouseketeers on "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club." The two then had somewhat parallel careers as young pop stars, and were often positioned as competing against each other in the press. "I remember being hurt by these commercials on MTV, pitting Britney as the good girl and me as the bad girl. It's like, if I'm going to be demure and innocent, that's okay. But if I'm going to just be myself, I'm trouble," Aguilera told Cosmopolitan of their media-manufactured rivalry.
Rumors of friction seemingly originated at the 2003 American Music Awards, when the two performed "Like a Virgin" with Madonna. In a subsequent interview with Blender, Aguilera described Spears as being "distant" when they rehearsed. "Every time I tried to start a conversation with her — well, let's just say she seemed nervous the whole time," Aguilera recalled. "She seems to me like a lost little girl, someone who desperately needs guidance." Spears responded, also to Blender, the following year: "When someone has been rude to you so many times, it's like, 'You know what, Christina, I'm really not about the fake anymore,'" Spears declared (via Us Weekly).
Years later, Aguilera dismissed those earlier reports of a rivalry. "I'm not down with [pitting women against women] at this point of my life," she insisted during a 2012 press conference, as reported by Us Weekly.
Aaron Lewis
Country singer Aaron Lewis has been highly critical of singers who perform America's national anthem and put their own bombastic spin on it. In fact, he once singled out Christina Aguilera over the way she sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" to kick off Super Bowl XLV in 2011. During one of his concerts, he mentioned Aguilera by her first name. "I guess I don't understand how people that sing the national anthem can be so f***ing self-absorbed that they would try to change that f***ing song," he told the audience. "If there's a single song in the history of the country that deserves no creative interpretation, it's that one."
While he may not have enjoyed Aguilera's characteristically over-the-top rendition of the national anthem, it turned out that Lewis himself went on to have his own issue with the song. In the irony of all ironies, he wound up botching the song when he performed it at the World Series, accidentally singing the lyrics "were so gallantly streaming" in the place of what should have been "at the twilight's last gleaming."
Lewis later issued a mea culpa via Facebook, begging for forgiveness. "All I can say is I'm sorry and ask for the Nation's forgiveness," he wrote. "My nerves got the best of me and I am completely torn up about what happened." Aguilera, to her credit, never did acknowledge Lewis at all.
Mickey Mouse
Not all of the celebrities who have felt the wrath of Christina Aguilera are actual people. In fact, Aguilera once managed to find herself on the outs with one of the world's most recognizable fictional characters: Mickey Mouse.
It all went down at Disneyland, the flagship of all the Disney theme parks. As it happened, Aguilera was celebrating her birthday at the happiest place on Earth when she saw the beloved Disney mascot — or, to be more precise, some unfortunate Disneyland staffer costumed as Mickey — and demanded the anthropomorphic rodent pose for a photo with her. Aguilera's timing, however, was off; the staffer was about to go on a break, right at the moment that she requested her precious pic.
According to a report from TMZ, however, break time is apparently not a concept about which Aguilera is familiar. A source who witnessed the whole thing claimed that when Aguilera was told she had to wait until the staffer returned from that break, she went utterly ballistic. After calling Mickey an "a**hole," she then played the always-obnoxious "do you know who I am?" card by calling attention to her celebrity status. After members of her entourage began issuing threats, the Mickey-costumed staffer was reportedly whisked away to a safe location while security officers were called to the scene; by the time they showed up, however, Aguilera and her gang had left.