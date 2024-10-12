Stars Who Seriously Dislike Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera was just 11 years old when she was cast as one of the Mouseketeers in Disney Channel's "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" back in 1993. At the time, the talented youngster was one of several future stars in the cast, which also included fellow future stars Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling.

Advertisement

Being a Mouseketeer ultimately propelled her into the upper echelons of music-industry stardom, boasting a string of hits including "Genie in the Bottle," "Beautiful," and "Dirrty." Utilizing her celebrated four-octave vocal range, Aguilera built on that success by branching out of music into television, part of the coaching panel during the early seasons of hit NBC singing competition "The Voice." She also ventured into the movies, starring opposite Oscar-winning actor and singer Cher in the 2010 film "Burlesque."

Peel back the glittering facade of success, however, and another version of Aguilera emerges, one of seemingly endless controversy and multiple allegations of bad behavior, a pattern that has sadly been interwoven throughout her career. In fact, there have been numerous reports over the years about how she's rubbed other celebrities the wrong way, leading to public feuds and sniping in the press. Here are some of the stars who can't stand Christina Aguilera.

Advertisement