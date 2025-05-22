In late 1960s London, guitar player Brian May and bassist/singer Tim Staffell formed a band they called Smile, eventually enlisting drummer Roger Taylor. A friend of Staffell, Zanzibar-born Farrokh Bulsara became an early fan of the band. Smile hovered on the cusp of success that never quite arrived, and Staffell eventually bailed to join another band.

While May and Taylor considered packing it in, Bulsara — who called himself Freddie — was waiting in the wings, and talked his way into auditioning to be the band's new singer. Adding John Deacon on bass and renaming the band Queen, Bulsara changed his name to Freddie Mercury, and the rest is history. Queen went on to become one of the most popular rock bands in history, selling more than 300 million albums over the course of a career cut short in 1991 by Mercury's AIDS-related death, only to be resurrected decades later with a powerful new singer.

A 2022 poll in the U.K. asked fans to vote for the greatest rock band of all time, and Queen handily won that honor. With the band's timeless music still embedded in the fabric of pop culture, there are many reasons why there will never be another band like Queen.

