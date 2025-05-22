Why Pearl Jam Once Refused To Make Music Videos

Pearl Jam burst into stardom in the early 1990s as part of the Seattle grunge rock scene, but their anti-authoritarian attitude toward the music industry quickly proved to be pretty punk rock. Or maybe it can just be chalked up to good ol' rock 'n' roll rebellion. Whatever you want to call it, besides being catapulted into megastardom right out of the gate with their debut album "Ten," the group is also known for pushing back against the norms and expectations of the music industry.

As musicians and artists, the band has often been outspoken about their disdain for the commercialization of their music. Most notably, Pearl Jam cancelled their 1994 tour because they didn't want Ticketmaster charging their fans exorbitant fees. They also refused to make music videos to promote their second, third, or fourth albums after they lost control of the ones the label released for their debut, "Ten."

It's safe to say that Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, lead guitarist Mike McCready, rhythm guitarist Stone Gossard, and bassist Jeff Ament have stood firm in their convictions. Dave Abbruzzese, who was the third of the band's five drummers thus far, didn't have qualms with Ticketmaster or making music videos, and he ended up leaving the band in '94. But the rest of Pearl Jam held to their ideals for a few more years. By 1998, the band could no longer fight Ticketmaster, with Vedder telling Classic Rock in 2011, "[W]e got to be crushed by a huge corporate giant right up close." Videos, however, were a different animal — they had a lot more control over whether they participated in those. After "Ten," music videos from Pearl Jam were few and far between, and they were only ever done on the group's terms.

