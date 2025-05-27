Ringo Starr Lives An Unbelievably Lavish Life

The story of Ringo Starr begins with Richard Starkey, a local of Liverpool, England, who grew up economically disadvantaged and with numerous long-term illnesses. He grew up, adopted the name Ringo Starr because of his affinity for hand jewelry, and became an excellent rock drummer who played in a few different early rock 'n' roll bands before he joined the Beatles. When he became a member of that band, and as the decade wore on, Starr became one of the most beloved, popular, successful, and wealthy musicians of all time. "Beatlemania," as well as an acclaimed musical output, permanently entrenched Starr into the wealthy celebrity firmament. On a more base level, he was a Beatle, receiving and enjoying all of the benefits that status entailed, and he remained a superstar into the 1970s.

Advertisement

He's since moved into an elder statesman of rock 'n' roll, while also trying out a number of other artistic pursuits and business deals. The result is that Starr is quite rich, and he enjoys that money to the fullest. Here's a look at the almost impossible lifestyle and the rare and fancy spoils of being Ringo Starr, a humble drummer with a glitzy and luxurious existence.